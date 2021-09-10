F3Logic LLC Sells 9,753 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,182,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

