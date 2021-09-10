F3Logic LLC Purchases 20,022 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 110.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after purchasing an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,047. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.