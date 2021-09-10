F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,699. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $162.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

