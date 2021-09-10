F3Logic LLC Boosts Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 52,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,489. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

