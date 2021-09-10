F3Logic LLC Acquires 4,718 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,429. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $257.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 in the last three months. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

