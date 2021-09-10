Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

