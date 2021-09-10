Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $48.64

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.64, but opened at $50.19. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

