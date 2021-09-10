Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 4,768 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan L. Dolgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00.

EXPE stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after buying an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

