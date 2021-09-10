Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 10,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $1,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,666,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EXPE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.74. 1,964,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

