Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Up 2.3%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $259.23 and last traded at $257.90. 4,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 284,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.18.

A number of research firms have commented on RE. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after buying an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

