Everest Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $605,215.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

