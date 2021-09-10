Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total transaction of $1,737,473.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,750. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

