Ethereum Meta Trading Down 45.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $831,422.88 and approximately $4,323.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00163266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043742 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

