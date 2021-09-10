Ethereum Gold One Day Volume Tops $10.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $348,593.09 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

