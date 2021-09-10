Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,704.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $273,738.81 and $2,704.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.87 or 0.07267244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00125427 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,932,547 coins and its circulating supply is 185,903,134 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.