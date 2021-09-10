Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Callaway Golf’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELY. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

ELY stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

