Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centogene’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centogene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNTG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Centogene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

