Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,512.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $5,512.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00157543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,532,528 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

