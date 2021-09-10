Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of EVA opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

