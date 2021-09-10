Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 172,520 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth about $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

