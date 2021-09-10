Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,463. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.