Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

