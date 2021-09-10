Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 210,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SMFG stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.