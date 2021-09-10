Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 39,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,018,000 after buying an additional 234,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.