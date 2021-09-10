Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,135 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 78.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 222.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,021,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GHYB stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.