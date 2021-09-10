EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group cut EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.24 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.27.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

