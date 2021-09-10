Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price target on Engie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.53 ($18.27).

EPA:ENGI opened at €12.00 ($14.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.06. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

