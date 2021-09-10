EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,762. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

