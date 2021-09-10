Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $265,101.15 and $3,006.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energo has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00160803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

