Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.58.

TSE EDV traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,957. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.77. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

