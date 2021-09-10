Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

