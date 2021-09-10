Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.56.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$38.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.83. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.13 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$60,195.41. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.