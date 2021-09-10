Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

