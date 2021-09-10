Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

EFC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $925.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFC shares. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

