Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $240.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.