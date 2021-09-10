Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,960 shares of company stock worth $7,975,682. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

