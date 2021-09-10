Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,689. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

