Einsteinium Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $67,746.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00385234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,975,446 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

