Eight Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Payfare (TSE:PAY)

Eight Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payfare (TSE:PAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$9.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$499.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.75. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$4.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.73.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

