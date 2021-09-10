eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

eGain stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,379. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $361.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

