Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $116.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,310 shares of company stock worth $10,487,148 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.08. 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

