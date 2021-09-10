Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $64.45

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.45, but opened at $66.80. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $66.75, with a volume of 5,070 shares trading hands.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.