Edgeware Market Cap Reaches $59.91 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $59.91 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00159740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043217 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,416,792,894 coins and its circulating supply is 5,795,265,141 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.