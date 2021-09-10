Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 37,554 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

