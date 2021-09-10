Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $227.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average of $216.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

