Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.67. 4,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,034. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

