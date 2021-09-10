eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.59.

EBAY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. 346,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,529. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

