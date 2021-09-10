eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 375,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after purchasing an additional 455,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

