easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EJTTF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EJTTF stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719. easyJet has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

