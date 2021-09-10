East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.56.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

